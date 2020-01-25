'Bigg Boss 13': Was Shehnaz Gill using Sidharth Shukla for her gameplan?

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 was quite a revelation for SidNaaz fans. A caller, rather a Sidharth Shukla fan questioned Shehnaz Gill's intentions, thus making one believe that he was probably just a part of her gameplan.

The caller of the week pointed out that Shehnaz Gill has always helped members of Asim Riaz's team, who are anti-Sidharth Shukla, recently. While she helped Asim himself in a captaincy task, she fought and stood by another member Vishal Aditya Singh in another task recently. Despite that, she expected that Sidharth would support her in the last held captaincy task. Not clearly answering the caller, Shehnaz went on to state that she feels close to Sidharth and gets hurt when he does something like that.

This caller, a SidHeart, also went on to point out that Shehnaz Gill always stays away from Sidharth when a task is going on but crawls right back to him after the task is over. She refuted the statement too, and Salman Khan, who was hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, distracted the caller.

Later in the episode, Shehnaz asked Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala if her answer was clear, to which she said that she could not explain what is going on between her and Sidharth. Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry was something every Bigg Boss 13 fan valued. However, in the latest episode, they both promised never to talk to one another inside the house. Shehnaz even went on to tell Arti that Sidharth will not like it if she talks to her since Shehnaz is now with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai, who he feels spew hatred for him.