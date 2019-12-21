'Bigg Boss 13': Was Salman Khan stopped midway from lecturing Sidharth Shukla after his nasty fight with Rashami Desai?

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial yet one of the most loved shows on television with the drama inside the house increasing tenfold every day.

Each day the fans of the popular show get to see a different side to the contestants and how well they manage their equations with everyone inside their house.

However, what fans most await each week is the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes featuring Salman Khan wherein the superstar host throws light on the previous week and advises and sometimes schools the participants about their behavior and how they can do better.

This week too, Salman gives the contestants an earful for the tone in which they speak with each other.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, when Salman, who got irked over Sidharth Shukla's behavior towards Rashami Desai started to school him, he was stopped midway by the creative team of the show for reasons unknown after which a discussion takes place between Salman and the team members.

It will be interesting to see how this scene unfolds or whether the creatives of the show decide to air the scene or decide against it.

Rumors are ripe that there would also be no evictions this week on the show. For the uninitiated, the housemates who were nominated this week are Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, and Asim Riaz.

Sidharth is nominated by Bigg Boss for two weeks as punishment whereas Asim is nominated by captain Vikas Gupta using his special power.