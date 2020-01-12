Bigg Boss 13: Was Mahira Sharma's 'Apna Standard Badhao' taunt to Shehnaz Gill directed towards Sidharth Shukla?

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 was quite an interesting watch. The contestants were expected to do stand-up comedy. With that, of course, many contestants were roasted. The roast turned ugly between Shehnaz Gill and Mahira Sharma.

When Shehnaz Gill came up for the roast, the audiences inside the Bigg Boss 13 house chanted her name. Soon after, Sana taunted Mahira Sharma stating, “Dekho Mahira, yeh hota hai. Yeh nahi ki apni muh se apni tareef karte raho.” Shehnaz even pointed out towards Paras Chhabra, who could have been her potential lover on the show. “Paras tujhe lagta hai main isse jalungi. Abey yeh hai kaun,” said Shehnaz, which left Mahira in tears.

After Shehnaz, it was Mahira's turn to roast Shehnaz. For the uninitiated, Shehnaz has now separated from Team Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and was even distanced by her close friend Sidharth Shukla throughout the week.

Starting her act, Mahira went close to Shehnaz's ear and screamt 'attitude', later stating that now when Paras and Mahira share the same equation which Shehnaz had with Paras once, she has a problem with that.

Mahira further went on to taunt Shehnaz as she said, 'Apna standard badhao'. While it is not sure if her statement was directed towards Shehnaz's obsession with Sidharth Shukla, Mahira went on to additionally taunt that (unlike Shehnaz) she is not a flipper and does not need attention every now and then in the name of footage.

Ending her act, Mahira said, "Apni chalti hai toh yahan sabki jalti hai." While she received 5.5 for the act, Shehnaz Gill, who got the audience to agree that she and Sidharth Shukla should become a couple, was the winner of the task, followed by Asim Riaz, who stunned all with some amazing rapping skills.