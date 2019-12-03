Bigg Boss 13: Vishal-Madhurima either go back to relationship or fall apart, feels Shehnaz Gill

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli share an interesting history. When entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, Vishal Aditya Singh proved that he would conquer over the house and made every contestant believe that he would play a smart game. He, however, appeared affected after ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli's entry.

Madhurima made a surprise entry during a task in Bigg Boss 13. Vishal happened to completely ignore her and later stated things like his wish was granted, among many other things. He also went on to drop Madhurima till the door. Shehnaz Gill was the first to guess that Vishal loves Madhurima.

Vishal did not accept or refuse his love initially, but when surrounded by girls, he did mention that even though he has moved on, Vishal still loves Madhurima. Tuli, sitting in the secret room, called his gesture good, but a publicity stunt. She also clearly mentioned that she was upset with Vishal talking about her abusive nature in the media before going into the house.

Vishal was seen talking about their relationship and stated that things cannot go back to where they were. Shefali Jariwala asked Vishal to never say never but he was not sure if there is any going back. Shehnaz also spoke to Madhurima, who stated she did love Vishal. When Shehnaz asked the same to Vishal, he stated that she was upset with Vishal being too desi and then he realized she is very abusive, which led to their falling apart.

Later, Siddharth Shukla asked Shehnaz Gill what she thinks about the wild card entrants. She went on to call Madhurima dangerous and even added that either Vishal and Madhurima will go back in a relationship or fall apart. She feels something huge will definitely happen and time is a ticking bomb for the two in the house, while other contestants will only have to wait and watch whatever unfolds.

Madhurima cleared to Vishal, who was asking Bigg Boss to call him in the confession room, that she has come in the house for her own self. Not only Shehnaz, even Hindustani Bhau found Madhurima just as dangerous as Vishal himself.