'Bigg Boss 13' Viral Video: Netizens feel Paras Chhabra forgot to wear his wig and got captured on national television

Bigg Boss 13 has turned out to be one of the most controversial seasons of all times. From filthy fights, hurling abuses to cancelling tasks every now and then, these housemates have done everything. Character assassination has become like a staple food where contestants put down each and everyone to prove a point. Earlier one of the discussions became about Paras Chhabra wearing a wig covering his original hairdo. It has become a topic on Twitter where people trolled him brutally.

Now a video has gone viral of Paras wherein he is seen walking in the bathroom area without his wig. It seems like he forgot about it and was shown as a part of the episode which aired a few days back. Earlier a video went viral where his wig almost fell off during a task and people couldn't stop talking about it on social media pages.

Check it the videos below:

Recently, during an episode, Paras was seen getting intimate Mahira Sharma, where he was kissing and biting her. His girlfriend Akanksha Puri reacted to it by saying to India Forums, "Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I guess my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don't want to jump to any conclusion."

Today, he will be seen getting schooled by Salman amidst fight with Asim Riaz.