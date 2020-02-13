'Bigg Boss 13': Vicky Kaushal enters house to evict Mahira Sharma?

Another contestant visited the 'Bigg Boss 13' house. 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor Vicky Kaushal made his way inside the current madhouse to promote his movie 'Bhoot Part OneL: The Haunted House'. He probably would have gone for more than that reason.

When Vicky entered the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, he created a scare among contestants by announcing that one person out of Shehnaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma would go to their house after their eviction. After hearing this, Arti panicked. On the other hand, Mahira Sharma gave a hug to her best friend Paras Chhabra.

Take a look:

It was previously reported that Mahira Sharma has got out of the show in a mid-week eviction. Thus chances are strong that Vicky is in the house to take her outside the house. Whether she is the unlucky person to get out of the house so close to the finale remains to be seen in tonight's episode. One person to be affected most by either of the evictions is Sidharth Shukla, considering he is close to all the three girls on the show. While he shares a matured friendship with Arti and special friendship with Shehnaz, he is closest to Paras and Mahira inside the house and talks to them more than often. Mahira's mother, who considered him a rude person previously, also recently mentioned that Sidharth stood by Mahira's side through obstacles.

Vicky was last seen at the Lakme Fashion Week. He walked the ramp with Janhvi Kapoor. The actors will share screen space in Karan Johar's 'Takht'. Another common factor between them now is that both have worked for Karan Johar's horror genre. While Janhvi featured in Karan's directorial 'Ghost Stories', Vicky will be seen in 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' opposite Bhumi Pednekar.