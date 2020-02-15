'Bigg Boss 13' third runner-up Rashami Desai calls Salman Khan an 'angel' in her life

During Bigg Boss 13 finale, post-Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh's eviction, it was the turn of Rashami Desai making her way outside the house. The Uttaran actor finished off at the fourth position in the controversial reality show. Post her eviction, during a media interaction, Rashami called it a beautiful experience and said that she feels like an achiever too. The actor spoke about how every weekend things changed on the show.

Rashami stated, "During the show, I understood that one has to be clear and sorted as time is very less. Every weekend there is a new change. It has been a beautiful experience and I feel I have achieved a lot post the show."

Rashami even said that Salman Khan is an angel in her life. The actor went on to say that she had a giving nature before and she wanted to make that personal change in herself which she achieved.

She had always claimed that she is fond of Shehnaz Kaur Gill and has been her shoulder whenever she cried. While talking about Shehnaz, Rashami revealed that they both have different personalities and the Punjabi actor-singer has a 'bindaas' nature. Desai said that Shehnaz has an open personality and she is not like that.

Rashami and Sidharth Shukla's equation on the show became a topic of discussion since the show started. They started on a good note and then went on to have the ugliest fight ever. On her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami told to media that they liked taunting each other. She also said that they are now reaching a place where they are mutually agreeable about things. Desai concluded by stating, "So we will see how it goes".