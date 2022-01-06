'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi Prakash feels cheated by Karan Kundrra, here's why

Today's 'Bigg Boss' episode will leave TejRan fans shocked. As the game is reaching its finale, it seems that Karan Kundrra has gone through a change of heart and he choose Shamita Shetty over Tejasswi Prakash. During the 'Ticket to Finale' task, the contestant accuses the other one with accusations, and the opposite person has to defend themselves from the charges, with the agreement of others.

Abhijeet Bichukale schools Shamita Shetty calls her manipulative, claims that she plays mind games with others, and she lacks the spine to say anything on the face.

Tejasswi Prakash accuses Shamita of being lazy, and she receives a cold reception from the other housemates. Tejasswi tells that she knew the outcome, and that's why she was not taking the task too seriously. Rashami Desai and other contestants scold Tejasswi for it, and they didn't agree with her. However, the biggest surprise comes from Karan. He announces his verdict by saying that Shamita has successfully defended herself, and this hurtsTejasswi.

Tejasswi breaks down in tears and she cries claiming that 'she's done with it.' It seems like Tejasswi will have to play independently, and this is something, show's host Salman Khan also advised her.

Tejasswi and Karan made news for their chemistry, and their jodi has been the talk of the town. From ugly fights to lovey-dovey moments, they have gone through all, but this moment will create a doubt about Tejasswi and Karan's future.

When veteran actor Dharmendra graced the show, Salman points out the Jodi of the house, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to him. Dharmendra blesses them and says, "Har 16 January ko aapke ishq mein din dugni taraki ho." The couple gracefully accepts his blessing, and then Salman pinches them, "Dharam ji keh rahe hai ki 16 January ke baad bhi tikke rahe."