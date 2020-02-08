'Bigg Boss 13': Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill fans trend 'Zorawar Gill Shukla', create HILARIOUS situations

Shehnaz Gill recently told Sidharth Shukla that the baby name she likes it 'Zorawar'. Soon after, 'Bigg Boss 13', especially SidNaaz fans went bonkers and took to Twitter only to trend 'Zorawar Gill Shukla'. They did so with funny situations.

Sidharth's anger, which has been a constant talking point inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, was also one of the main topics in the situations for 'Zorawar Gill Shukla'. However, no photo was without Shehnaz Gill. A few memes even pointed out SidNaaz getting angry at Zorawar after he meets AsiManshi (Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana)'s daughter.

Take a look for yourself:

I thought they were fighting These two never change man They fight they patchup they again fight then again patchup ..... continue#SidNaaz#ZorawarGillShukla pic.twitter.com/Kp1L2b87uk — someone (@WhoWeAreToJudge) February 7, 2020

Sid pissed off at Sana Bcoz she is teaching - NURSERY RHYMES TO ZORO IN PUNJABI STYLE BAA BAA BALLE BALLE BLACK SHEEP BALLE BALLE#ZorawarGillShukla #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/22ajLHVn61 — Pam SidNaaz (@Purnima65788124) February 7, 2020

#SidNaaz playing football with Zoro baby in Keecharrr Daggg ache h#ZorawarGillShukla pic.twitter.com/9hBbQL6lFP — Pam SidNaaz (@Purnima65788124) February 7, 2020

When Shehnaz Gill told Sidharth Shukla about Zorawar, he teased her by asking which of her boyfriend's name was Zorawar. Shehnaz got upset and said she just likes a warrior name. Sidharth then said she was right with the name.

Although Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are loved inside the house, there have been various hints that they might not meet each other outside the house. Sidharth has blamed it on his busy schedule. He has cleared to Shehnaz that he might not even be able to pick her calls, which has made Shehnaz very upset. Anyhow, what happens outside the house will be something worth witnessing.