Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla re-enters house with happy Shehnaz Gill but is Rashami Desai furious?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill was up for a big surprise in the house. Expecting to get out of the house or get a screaming from Bigg Boss, she rather welcomed Sidharth Shukla with open arms. His re-entry, however, doesn't seem to have gone down too well with Rashami Desai.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla will join Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and others in the house. The cute, bubbly Shehnaz Gill came out in the open again, when she met and brought Sidharth back in the house. She couldn't stop giving him a hug. Meanwhile, Paras told Sidharth that Arti Singh missed Shukla more than even Shehnaz. Sidharth was happy to hear so.

On the other hand, Rashami Desai, who already maintained distance from Sidharth Shukla, stayed afar while every housemate greeted him with a warm gesture. Even Asim Riaz had dedicated a song for Shukla. He stated he sang 'Yaaron Dosti' for Shukla. The two were even seen giving each other a side hug.

However, Asim went and told Rashami that he is rather using Sidharth. Rashami was seen taunting Asim by asking how was it to reunite with the 'bestie'.

It most definitely was not exactly a great day for Rashami. While she was already dealing with a probable break-up with Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla, who had been supposedly giving Rashami the cold vibe, entered the house.