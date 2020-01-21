'Bigg Boss 13': Sidharth Shukla picks Arti Singh over Shehnaz Gill, reminds latter of when Paras Chhabra saved Mahira

Bigg Boss 13 saw two potential couples in the house in Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill. They, however, have maintained that they are friends, and while Paras and Mahira stay close to each other no matter the circumstances, Sidharth has clearly started maintaining distance from Shehnaz Gill.

After Shehnaz's constant flips inside the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth refused to entertain her anymore, despite confessing that he is attracted to her. In the nominations task too, Sidharth went ahead and saved his other friend Arti Singh. The 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor did go on and talk about his second name, but was stopped since only one name was allowed.

Shehnaz had already predicted that Sidharth would save Arti. Despite that, after everything happened, when she looked at Paras and Mahira, it reminded her of the time when Paras saved Mahira when she was at a low point and could be out of the house. While talking to them, Shehnaz ended up in tears too. Mahira instantly gave her a hug and even asked Paras to do so. Both of them then even gave Shehnaz a kiss which calmed her down a little.

In the promo for tomorrow's episode, Shehnaz can be seen going to Sidharth Shukla and telling him that she hates him. After her confrontation, Arti went and told Shehnaz that she does have a problem with her. When Arti didn't stop, Shehnaz accused her of taking sympathy. They indulged in war of words, which is when Shehnaz called her 'saali', irking Arti.

While talking to Paras about letting go of SidNaaz easily, Shehnaz even ended up calling Sidharth fake. Tonight's episode also featured a segment where Sidharth told Shehnaz that if she cannot be in good terms with her parents, she can't be anybody's. He then said the story between her and her parents doesn't matter, but her behaviour definitely does.