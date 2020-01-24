Headlines

'Bigg Boss 13': Sidharth's mother, Shehnaaz's brother & others to enter as wild card entrants?

As per the latest reports, Bigg Boss, in a surprise twist will have family members of contestants enter as wild card entrants.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2020, 08:44 AM IST

However, as per the latest reports, Bigg Boss, in a surprise twist will have family members enter as wild card entrants. There is no confirmation about the number of days they will stay for, but, the task will allegedly see Shehnaaz's brother, Sidharth's mother, Asim's brother, Arti's sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah, Mahira's brother, and Vishal's brother enter the house. These reports come just a day after Paras's girlfriend Akanksha Puri was reportedly going to enter the house, but later denied the same. 

It will be interesting to see who will visit Paras and Rashami Desai from their respective families. It was an emotional moment for everyone as Sidharth Shukla reunited with his mother last week who told him to stay strong. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill was visited by her father who gave her friendly advice and asked her to keep her attention on the prize for as long as she is a part of the show. 

Meanwhile, Arti Singh was surprised by not only her brother Krushna Abhishek but his twins too, and, Asim Riaz's brother Umar had an emotional reunion with his brother who told him that everyone at home is proud of his game. 