Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz indulge in war over refreshed friendship with Shehnaz Gill?

It is no surprise that relationships are fragile in the Bigg Boss house. However, Bigg Boss 13 appeared to be a separate season than that. Like Shefali Jariwala had pointed out, there was sure-shot friendship in the house, at least till Shefali herself entered the house, and even after that.

As soon as Shefali, Tehseen, Khesari and Himanshi entered the house, team Siddharth Shukla started scattering. Shehnaz Gill left Siddharth Shukla's side and Aarti Singh clearly told Shefali that she wants to play the game alone thereon.

While Aarti kept coming back to Team Shuka, Siddharth was always dicey about both Aarti and Shehnaz, seeing how soon they switched sides. He discussed the same with Asim, someone who stood by Siddharth in all his ups and downs. Soon Aarti came back, and in episode 42, even Shehnaz Gill joined the team back.

In the latest promo i.e. promo of episode 43 of Bigg Boss 13, Asim could be seen getting upset and screaming at Siddharth Shukla, while the latter only heard him rather than reacting. The reason for that? According to the promo, Asim accused Siddharth Shukla of calling Shehnaz untrustworthy, and then giving her a hug and solving matters. Asim is clearly upset about how soon Shukla changed his colours over Shehnaz.

In the latest episode, Siddharth and Shehnaz were seen sleeping while holding hands. Paras was also seen searching for Gill and observed how she held Shukla's hands and slept beside him, rather than stay with team Paras.