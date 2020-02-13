Headlines

'Bigg Boss 13': Shehnaz Gill was responsible for bringing Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma closer, guess how?

Shehnaz Gill was close to Paras Chhabra before Mahira Sharma on 'Bigg Boss 13'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 11:15 PM IST

Mahira Sharma is evicted from 'Bigg Boss 13' and thus, her bond with Paras Chhabra could be seen one last time in tonight's episode inside the house. The two became best friends inside the house, but do you know that Shehnaz Gill was partly responsible for that?

Ardent 'Bigg Boss 13' followers would know that Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had a potential relationship at the beginning of 'Bigg Boss 13'. They both had confessed to one another about it too. However, when Shehnaz Gill, with the help of Shefali Bagga, ignored Paras Chhabra over a task, he finally gave up.

Even before that, Paras, the 'sanskari playboy', always asked Shehnaz Gill for a kiss but she refused to do so. He then threatened Shehnaz that he would go to Mahira. Too bad for her, he actually did, thus leaving Shehnaz alone. The 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' herself has confessed that she 'flipped' to Sidharth Shukla after Paras started ignoring her.

Currently, Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are known to be 'madly in love', but it's still unsure about what happens once they are out of the house and back to their normal lives. Sidharth has maintained that he would be busy and thus would not be able to give Shehnaz time. She, however, has been adamant to give them another chance (or at least that's what she has been saying on the show). On the other hand, Paras, supposedly madly-in-love with Mahira, has told Mahira that he would live separately once outside the house and would love to see her visit the house.

