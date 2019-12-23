Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill states Sidharth Shukla is more comfortable romancing Rashami Desai than her

Just a few days back in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill tried to get Sidharth Shukla's attention, which pissed him off. Sidharth asked all housemates what should he do to get Shehnaz Gill's attention and that ended up in the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif making a big revelation.

Vikas Gupta mentioned that he would love to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill perform on a romantic track in Bigg Boss 13 finale. On hearing so, Shehnaz's initial reaction was, 'Yeh Aur Romance?' (laughs). Not just that, Shehnaz went on to taunt Sidharth too.

In an unseen video from Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaz stated that Sidharth Shukla is more comfortable romancing Rashami Desai over her. She went on to reveal that Sidharth did a lot of drama during the 'Ishq Waka Love' video which SidNaaz fans wanted to see.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth had refused to pick up Shehnaz Gill calling her 'moti' and adding that his backbone would break if he picks up Shehnaz. With Rashami, on the other hand, Shehnaz did not face many difficulties and the duo's chemistry was much-loved in front of Vishal Aditya Singh-Mahira Sharma's video.