Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill stands by Sidharth Shukla's anger, gets upset when latter refuses to support her in tears

Sidharth Shukla has been upset with Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13 house for quite some time now. It has affected him to the extent that his friendship with Shehnaz Gill is now getting hampered due to Rashami. Shehnaz, who has been trying to convince Sidharth Shukla since a long time, only received disappointment due to his anger.

Sitting alone and angry in a corner from Bigg Boss 13 house, when Shehnaz Gill approached Sidharth Shukla, he asked her to back off. Sidharth stated he doesn't want to talk to her and wants to be left alone. Shehnaz asked him if he serious that Rashami's talks affected him so much. Upset, Shehnaz cried, did drama and slept. She asked him to wake her up when he leaves, to which again Sidharth didn't respond.

Shehnaz approached him again the next day and explained her stand. Sidharth said that talking to her seems like a task to him, and he doesn't like that feeling. He further stated that it is irritating when Shehnaz kept talking to him, but she said that she doesn't care and will continue doing the same.

Later during the photoshoot task, Paras called Shehnaz dumb and she instead called him jealous. This upset Paras and Mahira, and later, even Sidharth. Shukla fought with Shehnaz over her behaviour, which is when Shefali Bagga came and took Shehnaz away. Shukla even lashed out at Bagga, who calmly spoke to him. Soon both Shehnaz and Paras refused the photoshoot. After Mahira explaining Shehnaz that her being upset is justified but the task needs to be completed, Shehnaz, Sidharth, Paras and Mahira continue with the photoshoot.

Shehnaz was then seen in her queen (captain room) bedroom, which is when Shefali Bagga approached her. Arti also joined in and kept listening to what Shehnaz had to say. Paras walked away, telling Mahira that Shehnaz is doing 'faaltu ka drama' and seeking attention. Shehnaz told everyone gathered in the room that everybody except her own people (hinting at Sidharth Shukla) don't come to her rescue. Sidharth also then told Paras that Shehnaz is acting stupid. An upset Shehnaz questions Sidharth's friendship, which is when Shefali Jariwala asked Shehnaz to clear what she feels since there should be no misunderstandings between friends. Meanwhile, Arti asked Sidharth to calm Shehnaz down so things could go back to normal. He stated that he is done and she is wrong, so he can't help her. Sidharth also added that it isn't his job and he did not come to Bigg Boss 13 to calm Shehnaz down. On the other hand, Shefali Jariwala told Shehnaz that Sidharth is expressive and enjoys time spent with Sana and thus, she asked them not to fight now.

Shehnaz then approached Sidharth but that made her more upset. Sidharth told Shehnaz she has stopped thinking with her brains and is now thinking with feelings. He also points out if Shefali Bagga is Shehnaz's true friend. Shehnaz told Sidharth she feels bad because Sidharth always finds her wrong. Soon, Shukla turned sarcastic and asked Shehnaz to go play with the opposite team and make them win the show. Arti approached Sidharth again, asking him to go back to normal.

Shehnaz and Sidharth were at each other's throats once again during the New Year party task. When asked to name one person they don't like, the two named each other because they fight with one another. Eventually, the two indulged in a romantic moment during the task.