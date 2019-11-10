'Bigg Boss 13': Shehnaz Gill scared that Koena Mitra might enter Salman Khan's show on today's Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 13 episode 41 has lots of twists up its sleeve. The episode saw contestants remove their frustration on one another. The shower task and galafehmi ke gubbare task are back in the game, and people surprisingly enjoyed the task.

Last weekend, many wild card entrants - Khesari Laal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana and Hindustani Bhau entered the house. In today's episode, another wild card entrant is ready to go in Bigg Boss 13 house.

This wild card entrant is revealed as Vishal Aditya Singh. While people outside the house are well-aware of that, Shehnaz Gill has a different opinion. She is afraid that ex-contestant Koena Mitra might re-enter the house, just like Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

For the uninitiated, Shehnaz Gill started mimicking Koena Mitra inside the house, which entertained contestants. While everybody found that entertaining, Koena Mitra was upset and called it childish behaviour. Even outside the house, Koena opposed to Salman showing his support to an immature person and said Indians are smarter than that.