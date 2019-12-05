Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill confesses her love for Paras Chhabra

Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were inseparable when they came to Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaz fell hard for Paras and she confessed her love for him. However, Paras then got Mahira Sharma in the picture and Shehnaz-Paras started to get distant.

After maintaining distance from Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill found a friend in Siddharth Shukla. The two became inseparable and have stayed the most loyal with each other, despite their ups and downs. Shehnaz did take a flip and go to Paras, but each time, she came crawling back to Siddharth.

This time Shehnaz seemed to have everything figured out as she was with both Paras and Siddharth in the same team. However, in turn of events, much like Devoleena, Paras Chhabra had to get out of Bigg Boss 13 house owing to his finger injury.

Upon learning so, Shehnaz started crying and told Asim Riaz that she had started to develop feelings for Paras on the show. When Paras was leaving, Shehnaz gave him a hug and once again, confessed her love to him in front of Arti Singh. Although Shehnaz avoided the topic, she did happen to mention that she does love him and might not be able to express it openly knowing the truth about Paras and his relationship. Before leaving, however, Paras promised Shehnaz he would come back. He then took Mahira till the doorstep and gave her a kiss on the cheek before leaving.