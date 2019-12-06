Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala to indulge in catfight

Bigg Boss 13 house has been divided into Team Asim Riaz-Rashami Desai and Team Siddharth Shukla. While Siddharth was part of the group which is now with Asim, he joined hands with Paras Chhabra, who got evicted in the show this week. Shehnaz Gill is also an important part of Team Shukla at the moment.

After Shehnaz Gill's flip to Team Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz stopped trusting her. Siddharth Shukla, who once stated he cannot trust her either, had her back and is still standing strong by Shehnaz even when with Team Paras, who were once against Shukla at every given instance.

Ever since Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla's major fight broke out, Shefali Jariwala was seen supporting Asim while Shehnaz stood strong for Siddharth. The girls also ended up having a catfight among them, blaming one another for the growing fights between the two.

The fight between Shefali and Shehnaz, however, has now gone to another level. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill will be seen accusing Shefali Jariwala of slapping her. While screaming at Shefali for the same, Shehnaz went ahead and pushed Jariwala too. The latter refused to do any such thing and questioned Shehnaz why did she come between the task.

What now will be interesting to watch, is whether Bigg Boss calls out both the women in the argument or takes a side, and whose side.