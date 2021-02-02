Shehnaaz Gill's photo with Sidharth Shukla donning 'sindoor, mangalsutra' goes viral, here's the truth behind it

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are one of the most loved rumoured couples of the industry. Ever since fans witnessed their crackling chemistry in 'Bigg Boss' they have been waiting for the day when the couple, popularly known as 'SidNaaz', will accept their relationship and eventually tie the knot.

Amid all this, a new photo has emerged online and immediately went viral in which Shehnaaz could be seen wearing 'sindoor' (Vermilion) and 'Mangalsutra'. The picture shows Shehnaaz lovingly looking at Sidharth, donning the look of a newlywed. The photo is photoshopped by a fan-page but has already sent SidNaaz fans into a frenzy who are desperately waiting for the same to happen for real.

Check out the viral SidNaaz photo here.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her birthday on January 27 and turned 27 this year. The actor-singer rang in her birthday with her family and friends at a private party. One of the most special people in Shehnaaz's life Sidharth Shukla also marked his presence at the party along with his mother.

In the first video, Sidharth and one more person could be seen holding Shehnaaz while swinging her. They count till 27 (her age) and tossed her into the pool. In the second video, Shehnaaz could be seen cutting the cake and everyone around her singing 'Happy Birthday'. When she goes to feed the first slice of the cake to Sidharth, he diverts her hand to Gill's family members.

Meanwhile, recently when Sidharth hosted the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shehnaaz was all praises for him. She had tweeted, "Loved today's weekend ka Vaar @sidharth_shukla the way you heard everyone put your point across at the same time you didn't hurt anyone or intrude into their gameplay was just amazing sira lata." To this, Shukla replied, "Awwww thank you so much."