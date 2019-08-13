Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shoots for the promo, shares picture from the sets

Salman Khan is all set to be back on Television as the host of Bigg Boss season 13. The actor has been hosting the controversial reality show on TV for about nine years and with every season, audience gets to see a new side of him. While the show has a new theme and new set of contestants every year, Salman Khan is the one who's remained constant on the show for the past nine years. Now, with Bigg Boss 13, the actor is all set to entertain the viewers in his usual calm and quick-witted manner.

Salman Khan recently shot for the promo of Bigg Boss 13 and shared a glimpse of the same from the sets of the shoot. Salman Khan took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture from the sets of his shoot for Bigg Boss 13 promo. The picture has gone viral on social media now.

Check out the picture right here:

As per the reports doing the rounds, Salman Khan will be seen sharing the screen with Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi in the promo of Bigg Boss 13. Speculations about who all will be participating this season have begun already.

Since there won't be any commoners participating in the show this season, names of celebrities like Aditya Narayan, Chunkey Pandey, Mugdha Godse, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajpal Yadav, Mahika Sharma, Richa Bhandra among others are doing the rounds as possible contestants for this season.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will next be seen in film's like Dabangg 3, Inshallah and Kick 2.