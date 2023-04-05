Search icon
Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra part ways, unfollow each other on social media

After breaking up, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have shifted back to Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra part ways, unfollow each other on social media
File Photo

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have decided to part ways after three years of dating. As per the media reports, the actress is hurt after breaking up with Paras. They were having fights for a long time.

As per the Hindustan Times report, a source confirmed their breakup and said, “Sharma is not dealing well with the breakup. She is extremely hurt.”He further mentioned, “They were staying together or staying in the same building in Chandigarh. She hasn’t spoken about the reason behind the split, but she is doing well. She is focusing back on her work.”

The report also mentioned that Mahira left Paras and shifted back to Mumbai a month ago. Even Paras has also dropped photos of him shifting to Mumbai on Monday. Meanwhile, Paras refused to comment on their relationship and said, “Humara koi relation tha hi nahi jo break up hoga. We are still friends.”

Earlier, Paras told The Times of India that she want to get married to Mahira. He had stated, "Of course, I still want to marry Mahira Sharma. She is a beautiful girl and she is my very good friend. In fact, I have purchased a new house in her building only in Mohali. Most of the time we are together only, eating meals together. And since my mom is also staying with me, Mahira and my mom have come really close to each other. They also go shopping together. We are not yet girlfriend-boyfriend officially. Our bond is very good now. We want our relationship's progression to be natural."

Before Mahira, Paras was in a long-term relationship with Akanksha Puri. However, they broke up while he was inside Bigg Boss house. 

Talking about her, he told the portal, "It’s sad that I never got a chance to clarify anything. The allegations made by my Akanksha, that she was spending on my expensive clothes and other things, were not true. Akanksha was not taking care of me financially. I was doing two shows, so how could I not have money? I was not living with her, so there was no point in meeting her post the break-up. When I came out of the house and saw what she had said about me on social media, I felt there was no point in meeting her."

