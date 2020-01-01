Bigg Boss 13: Rashami plots REVENGE with Sidharth right after Arhaan's exit, comes under Vindu Dara Singh's scanner

Bigg Boss 13 episode 85 ended on bad terms when Sidharth Shukla was infuriated and Rashami Desai chose to avoid him altogether but still spewed abuses for Shukla. The next episode began with an elimination. Rashami's beau Arhaan Khan left the show after the couple was called in the confession room.

Despite Rashami and Arhaan's repeated requests to extend his stay till New Year's eve, which they state was just three days away, Arhaan was out of the house. He asked Rashami Desai to stay in the game and play. After a little upset behaviour, Rashami was seen plotting her revenge with Sidharth Shukla.

Talking to Asim Riaz, Rashami mentioned that she would shift her bed with Arti Singh. Arti has been trying to make peace between Rashami and Sidharth and has been playing independently for a long time now. However, Rashami added that after her coming close to Arti, Sidharth Shukla's group would distance themselves from Singh.

This has not gone down too well with Sidharth's fans. Bigg Boss 1 winner Vindu Dara Singh also called out Rashami's behaviour on Twitter. "Next day Rashmi is all fine and talking with Asim about extending the group, Kamal hai jaiseh koi chewing gum ki tarah kuch hua hi nahin. Even when told abt the child and the most imp - ASIM AKELA KEHLTHA HAI! Amen!!," he tweeted.

See all his tweets here:

I will miss khopadi! Yaar trend kara doh we want his third entry @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @BiggBoss Two times wild card, two times entry for Rashmi too. Yeh BB hai ki RAshmi ka flat, ki ye Aur 3 din mang rahe hai! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 31, 2019

Later, when asked about the incident during the New Year party task, Rashami stated that she is completely ignoring Sidharth. In a promo shared by the makers though, she was seen dancing with Sidharth, probably for a dance face-off.