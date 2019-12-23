'Bigg Boss 13': Rashami Desai used to accuse me falsely because she knew no one would speak to her, says Sidharth Shukla

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed an epic shutdown between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. During their fight, they hurled abuses at each other, tea was thrown on one another and more. They even dragged their past over 'aisi ladki' comment, 'tujhe ghar pe lena band kar diya hai' and more. Salman confronted both during Weekend Ka Vaar episode and also asked Rashami to let it go. He went on to compare with Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde whose issues were professional while Rashami and Sidharth are dealing with personal issues.

In yesterday's episode, Paras Chhabra told Sidharth to move on and let go off the past. To which Shukla went on to say that she has always played woman card even during their stint together on the television show Dil Se Dil Tak. He stated, "I have never messed with it on the set till date. Only when he has made false accusations against me, he is miserable. She used to accuse me falsely because she knew that no one would speak to her and the entire bill would burst on me."

Sidharth also said, "What is this written about me? My production people used to come and tell me that brother, this is not your problem. This whole problem belongs to him. How did it get printed in your name? I never speak about it. I do not give such a statement. If she weeps in this way, everything goes wrong right."

During this conversation, Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, talks to Shefali Bagga, that Sidharth and Rashami seemed to be boyfriend-girlfriend earlier.