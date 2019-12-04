Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai terms Siddharth Shukla 'gunda', Vishal Aditya Singh challenges him for violence

Bigg Boss 13 will see the captaincy task tomorrow. Housemates are asked who will they like to see as the next captain and finding it the right opportunity to take a dig at Siddharth Shukla's captaincy, certain members of Team Rashami-Asim take a dig at Shukla.

In episode 61 of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai states that a captain should not be a 'gunda', taking a direct jibe at Siddharth Shukla's captaincy. Upon understanding that the talks are about him, Siddharth laughs at Rashami. Her beau Arhaan Khan then interferes and talks to Siddharth. After their heated exchange of words, Arhaan gives Rashami a forehead kiss.

In the promo which was showcased in episode 60 of the show, soon after the fight, Vishal Aditya Singh sat across Siddharth Shukla and challenged him for violence. Vishal asked Shukla to touch him if he dares. In episode 60, Vishal showed his unpleasant attitude towards Siddharth when he nominated Paras.

Team Rashami-Paras also protested against Siddharth Shukla's captaincy. Rashami picked a fight with Siddharth but it did not result in much. Arhaan and Bhau, however, planned they need to stand united, and the two were seen trying their best to divide and rule over Team Siddharth-Paras.