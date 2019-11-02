'Bigg Boss 13': Rashami Desai's rumoured beau Arhaan Khan to enter the show; will they get married inside the house?

Before entering 'Bigg Boss 13' house, wildcard contestant Arhaan Khan spoke at length about entering the show and his expectations.

Although Rashama Desai is winning hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, she was earlier in the news for her linkup rumours with actor Arhaan Khan. Although both have maintained that they are good friends, the rumours haven't stopped spreading in the industry. Now, Arhaan is all set to enter Bigg Boss 13 house as a wildcard contestant this weekend. With this, we will get to see whether Rashami and Arhaan are a real-life couple or not.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, when Arhaan was asked about it, he stated, "Rashami and I are good friends and I have no idea why people think otherwise. I am sure once I enter the house, all misconceptions will be cleared." When asked if he will marry Rashami inside the house, Khan said, "Who gets married on national television? That’s not my cup of tea."

On being quizzed about who is playing the dirty game, Arhaan replied, "I think Asim (Riaz) is not playing a good game. Even Salman Khan and Farah Khan have corrected him. He doesn’t have a stand of his own, and according to me, he is a weak contender. And even Arti Singh."

During her recent appearance on Bigg Boss 13, Karishma Tanna told Rashami that she should talk less about Siddharth Shukla. When Arhaan was asked about it, he went on to say, "I don’t agree with it. I am not taking Rashami’s side, but I don’t think she is talking about him that much. And even when she is, she doesn’t cross the limit aur badtameezee nahi kar rahi hai. She’s a strong personality and she’s mature enough to handle these kinds of problems."