Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Rashami Desai, has picked her favourite contestant from Bigg Boss 18, and it's neither Vivian Dseana, nor Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar or Eisha Singh.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 has completed 20 days, and BB veteran, actress Rashami Desai has selected her favourite contestant. These days, contestants like Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, and Shrutika Arjun Raaj have been among the most discussed housemates. However, Bigg Boss 13's contestant Rashami has voiced her support for one BB 18 contestant. Neither Vivian, nor Rajat, Avinash, but this contestant is Rashami's favourite.

This contestant is Rashami Desai's BB 18's favourite

On her Instagram, Rashami Desai shared a photo of Karan Veer Mehra, announcing her favourite contestant from Bigg Boss 18. Rashami and Karan have even worked together. Cheering for her friend and co-star, Rashami wrote, "U r a fighter, amazing human, friend & wonderful co-actor I've had. Loving u, ur game champ." For the unversed, Rashami Desai participated in Bigg Boss 13, and she finished as third runner-up. Bigg Boss 13 Top 5 contestants were the late Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Arti Singh in the top five.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan schooled the nuisance creator of the week, Avinash Mishra. This BB housemate argued with almost everyone even the character assassinating Chahat Pandey. For the unversed, Avinash and Chahat had ugly arguments over ration. Avinash didn't distribute the food supplies to housemates, and this created a huge commotion in the house. Chahat was even called 'jaahil and gawar'. When Chahat showed her discontent and protested against him, this fueled the conflict further. Avinash made some nasty comments on Chahat, and that was discussed by Salman Khan. In the Saturday episode, Salman advised Avinash that he is on the route of self-destruction.

In the same episode, Salman advised Karan Veer Mehra to play the game on the front foot. He called him 'chugli chachi', and asked why is he disappointing his fans by being so dull and demotivated in the house. Salman told Karan that rather than commenting on Vivian Dsena's gameplay, he should improve his strategy to survive in the house.

