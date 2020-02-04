Headlines

Television

Television

'Bigg Boss 13': Rashami Desai ends relationship with Arhaan Khan, says 'no ifs, no buts, I am done'

Rashami Desai was asked about her relationship with Arhaan Khan to which she said that she doesn't see a future with him.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 04, 2020, 09:34 PM IST

Bigg Boss season 13 is a house full of controversies and relationships taking a different turn every day. Rashami Desai who was dating Arhaan Khan during the show has ended her relationship with him and in a new promo, Rashami has clarified that she would like to end their affair. 

In a press conference held inside the house, Rashami was asked about her relationship with Arhaan to which she said that she doesn't see a future with him and is clear about that. "No if, no but, I am done," Rashamai declared, Hindustan Times reported. 

In the episode on Monday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is a good friend of the television actress, was seen telling her that Arhaan is using her to which Rashami says that she wishes to close the Arhaan chapter forever. It was also revealed a few days back that Arhaan had a child from his previous marriage and Rashami at the time had refused of having any knowledge about the same. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In an interview, Arhaan cleared his stance on the subject and said, "Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn’t know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time."

Arhaan also commented on how Devoleena and Arti talking ill about him make him unhappy as they don't know him. "They don’t know me well to say such things about me, but it’s more hurtful to see Rashami take it quietly. She should take a stand for our relationship and it should not be subjected to insult and mindless scrutiny. I have been projected as a villain and it’s humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up."

Arhaan also clarified how he is no rush to end their relationship and would speak to Rashami once she gets out of the house, "I kept quiet about a lot of things, as my relationship with Rashami was more important than the game. It’s not over from my end, as I would like to meet and speak with her after she comes out of the house."

