'Bigg Boss 13' promo: Shehnaz Gill's talks with crow leave Rashami Desai confused

Shehnaz Gill and her saga with the crows are back in the Bigg Boss 13 house! The 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif', who has once again flipped sides on the show, was now seen talking to a particular crow who sat on the roof of the house, leaving Rashami Desai confused.

In the latest promo shared by the makers of 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaz talks to the crow in its language and tells Rashami that the crow is trying to figure out where the noise is coming from. After constantly talking in the language of crows, Shehnaz asks the crow to go away, stating it was enough for one day and surprisingly the crow even leaves. At the end of the video, Shehnaz even tells Rashami that she spoke a lot with the crow in the day, leaving the latter confused, rather amused.

Watch the promo here:

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaz Gill has taken a 360-degree flip. She supported Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai, who are enemies to her ex-best friend Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth most definitely had a problem with the same and it was visible in his taunts directed towards Shehnaz.

When Asim Riaz indulged in a fight with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill gave Asim a hug and pushed him away from the scenario. She did the same to Sidharth when Asim and Shukla had their constant fights previously.