'Bigg Boss 13' promo: Salman Khan screams at Shehnaz Gill to stop drama, warns Sidharth Shukla she's in love with him

All Bigg Boss 13 viewers have seen a new side of Shehnaz Gill this week. While she pretended to play smart, Shehnaz also fell weak in the knees every time she saw Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaz has also continuously asked Bigg Boss to evict her from the house.

As Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar is here, Salman Khan's temper has gone aflare. In a promo released by the makers, Salman can be seen screaming on Shehnaz Gill for behaving like a child. She accuses Salman and the show of cheating her while crying and falling onto the floor. Salman then asks Shehnaz to stop doing drama in front of him.

More so, Salman even asked Bigg Boss to open the gates for Shehnaz to come out of the show. An angry Shehnaz walks out through the door, towards the gates. That is exactly when Salman takes the opportunity and warns Sidharth Shukla that Shehnaz Gill is in love with him.

See the promo here:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill were really close friends inside the show at one point in time. After feeling hurt by Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz got closer to Sidharth. The two shared the same bed and held hands as they slept next to each other. Fans also loved their chemistry and #SidNaaz often trended on Twitter for the same reason.