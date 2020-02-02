'Bigg Boss 13' Promo: Salman Khan confronts Asim Riaz for being in relationship despite proposing Himanshi Khurana

On Monday, when Himanshi Khurana entered Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim Riaz couldn't contain his happiness. He confessed his love for her and went on to propose for marriage too. Seeing all these, Vikas Gupta secretively told Shehnaz Gill that Asim already has a girlfriend outside and he hasn't broken up yet. Gupta then even told Asim to end one relationship than to get onto the other.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13, host and superstar Salman Khan is seen asking Asim about his alleged relationship. He also yells at him for the proposal. Salman states, "Mujhe ye samajh nahi aa raha hai ki ek ladki bhao nahi de rahi hai aur tum peeche hi pade ho? You are looking like a bloody fool dude!"

To which Asim is seen saying that he is in love and couldn't wait so took the step. Salman then tells Asim, "You are irritating! Pehle confess kar lo fir idhar ana. You have not broken up, have you?"

Asim tells Salman that he will fix everything once he is out of the house, to which the latter says sternly, "But if I come to know that you have not broken up, I will come in and kick your a**"

Check out the promo below:

The channel shared the promo with a caption stating, "Bigg Boss 13 @BeingSalmanKhan ne li @asimriaz77.official ki class, kaha stand true to your promises and your relationship with @iamhimanshikhurana outside the house! Dekhiye bhai ki yeh warning, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. Anytime on @Voot. @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan"

Meanwhile, the connections are likely to exit from the house in today's episode.