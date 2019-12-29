'Bigg Boss 13' Promo: Salman Khan completes 10 years, gets teary-eyed watching tribute video

Bigg Boss 13 is a live wire, continuously witnessing high voltage drama in each episode whether it is contestants arguing during tasks or Salman Khan coming in with truth bombs every weekend.

Amidst all this, Bigg Boss gave an interesting surprise to its host, Salman, who completed 10 years being part of the show.

In a promo video shared by the channel, Bigg Boss shows Salman a video tribute for completing 10 years on the popular show.

In the video, Bigg Boss narrated Salman's journey and captioned it saying, "10 saal ka safar poora karne par #BiggBoss ne diya @BeingSalmanKhan ko ek Bigg surprise! Dekhiye unka yeh emotional side aaj raat 9 baje."

Watch the video here.

Salman who for a while now has been saying he wants to leave the show and move on, got emotional and teary-eyed watching the video and later thanked Bigg Boss for the surprise.

Meanwhile, in another promo video, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman is seen entering the bathroom, living room, and clean dirty utensils in the kitchen.

The video shows the housemates shocked at watching Salman enter the house and they are all locked in the bedroom.

Salman enters with the helpers and starts cleaning the dirty house. Housemates later apologize to Salman for keeping the house dirty but the latter refuses to listen to them.

A while back when Salman was asked whether he gets frustrated with Bigg Boss contestants, he said, "Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out. I like it. It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. And I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples, and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities."