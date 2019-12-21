'Bigg Boss 13' Promo: Rashami Desai throws tea at Sidharth Shukla; Salman Khan says 'Mad you are!'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, we witnessed an ugly fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. It all started during a task when Asim Riaz tells Shukla to rest or do the task, when Rashami joins in and says that he should wear a T-Shirt. Sidharth then tells Asim is Rashami his 'naukrani' which doesn't go well with her. They end up in the ugliest fight, where Shukla addresses her as 'aisi ladki' and she calls him 'darpok' and says define what he meant.

In the new promo of the show, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Rashami and Sidharth continue their fight and former throws tea and him. Shukla does the same and things get physical, he also rips Arhaan's shirt apart and all this is witnessed by Salman on 'Me TV'. Housemates separate them all and Rashami starts telling about the incident to Salman. Salman says, "Rashami, what's wrong with you? Made you are! You're disgusting, is that what you want to hear?"

Salman asks the makers if they want to extend the show by five weeks, they need to find a new host. He ends it by saying, "Because I am not ready for this sh*t."

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the new promo:

We have to see if there's any harsh punishment from the makers of Bigg Boss 13 or not!