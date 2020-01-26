'Bigg Boss 13' promo: Himanshi Khurrana to re-enter house for Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurrana was back in news among Bigg Boss 13 lovers after she broke her engagement stating she is in love with Asim Riaz. To raise the excitement of fans, she will now re-enter Bigg Boss' house to support Asim.

In the latest promo shared by makers of Bigg Boss 13, various friends and family members of contestants will enter the house. Himanshi Khurrana happened to be among one of those. In the video shared, she clearly states that she is re-entering the house to support Asim Riaz.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi has broken her engagement with Chow because she is in love with Asim Riaz. She had sent the message inside the house through Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi. Asim confirmed the news with his brother Umar Riaz too. Ever since there have been not too many talks about Himanshi since Asim believed he would clear everything once he is outside the house. However, it looks like the world will become witness to their love story post Himanshi's entry inside the house.

Interestingly Shehnaz Gill, who has a controversy with Himanshi Khurrana, is in Asim's group. She joined the group only a few days back and flipped in a way that her friends Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra believe that she backstabbed them in a way that they can never accept her back. More so, Himanshi had blamed Shehnaz for her breakup in an interview. It would thus be interesting to see what twists Bigg Boss 13 would bring on Himanshi's entry inside the house.

Apart from Himanshi, Vikas Gupta would enter the house to support Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaz Gill's brother and Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah (Krushna Abhishek's wife and ex-Bigg Boss conestant) would enter the house to stand by their family.