'Bigg Boss 13' promo: Asim Riaz's close person confided in Himanshi to not confess her love

Himanshi Khurrana stated that she wants clarity on many things that she has come to know about him

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 12:10 AM IST

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana's love story is among one of the most-loved inside and outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While Asim went down on his knee, Himanshi has not openly accepted her love for him and revealing the reason, Himanshi said that some close people to Asim confided in her not to confess her love for him just yet.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13, Asim's best friend Rashami Desai was seen in a tete-a-tete with Himanshi. Rashami told Himanshi that even though Asim's love is clear, hers isn't. She further stated that the two are living like girlfriend and boyfriend.

Confiding in Rashami, Himanshi then informed that she has come to know many things about Asim recently and she wants clarity on the same. Himanshi further went on to state that Asim's proposal was very filmy and it was some of Asim's closest people who warned her not to confess her love inside the house.

For the uninitiated, Asim's brother Umar Riaz had recently mentioned that Asim doesn't love Himanshi but has an infatuation for her. In a few episodes of Bigg Boss 13 too, it was hinted that Asim could be in a relationship outside the house before Himanshi came inside the house but there is no clarity on the same yet.

