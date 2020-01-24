Headlines

'Bigg Boss 13' promo: Asim Riaz asks Sidharth Shukla to lick his shoe

Despite their major fights and warnings from Bigg Boss, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were at loggerheads again

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2020, 12:23 AM IST

Bigg Boss has given Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla a warning to stay away from each other. However, that definitely doesn't seem to be happening any soon. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz is seen removing his shoe, showing it to Sidharth and asking him to lick it.

Furthermore, Asim Riaz went on to call Sidharth Shukla 'gutter'. Sidharth replied to the same stating that clean water shouldn't go with 'gutter'. What, however, made the whole team of Sidharth Shukla laugh out loud was Asim's next statement. Asim said that Sidharth was better with Asim. On hearing so, Sidharth, Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma broke into fits of laughter.

Asim and Sidharth had a major fight once again in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 where they flowered each other with some words. Sidharth called Asim 'nalla' which has affected him a lot. When Asim confronted Sidharth on the same, Sidharth called Asim 'nalle', 'rotdu', 'crybaby' and 'fattu'. Shefali also called Asim 'chuhe' and in turn calling herself 'sher'. Asim kept calm with Shehnaz Gill and Rashami Desai's support. Much like she did with Sidharth, when Asim and Sidharth had a face-to-face fight, Shehnaz gave Asim a hug and pushed him away from the fight.

Sidharth had recently confessed to Bigg Boss that Asim instigates him to no limit, that he would not take that behaviour in the real world and he would hit Asim and quit the show. Bigg Boss, however, calmed him down saying that if he survived so long, that is not the way to leave the show, at least when the finale is so close.

