Bigg Boss 13: Paras warns Asim over violence with Siddharth Shukla, says 'wahan haath chalega yahan dimaag chalega'

Bigg Boss 13 has turned an interesting game. Once friends Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla have turned enemies beyond a point of going back, or so it appears. More so, Siddharth and Paras Chhabra have joined hands and are part of the same team with Shehnaz Gill.

Fights, pushing and face-to-face between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz is a common sight in the Bigg Boss 13 house now. During a task, the same happened. This time, however, Paras interfered and went ahead and told Asim 'wahan haath chalega, yahan dimaag chalega'.

It appears that Paras changed the rules of the game, thus upsetting the whole of Team Asim and Rashami Desai. Vishal Aditya Singh also went on to call him unfair and was clearly upset over Paras' decision, stating that he cannot do what he likes only because he is the moderator of the task.

Paras Chhabra had stooped down to a new low when talking to Asim Riaz a few days back. He brought money into their fight and stated that while Asim lives as a paying guest, Paras lives in a house that is as huge as the Bigg Boss house.