'Bigg Boss 13': Paras Chhabra's reason behind getting inked for girlfriend Akanksha Puri will leave you surprised

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is currently in a relationship with Akanksha Puri and they have been together for quite some time. Before Paras, Akanksha had reportedly dated his fellow BB 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. Talking about the same, she earlier told Spotboye, "I won't deny that Paras holds a personal grudge against Sidharth aur woh nikal raha hai. Like you have heard link-up rumours about Sidharth and me, he also has heard them. Paras is not fond of Sidharth. You know when he was leaving for Bigg Boss 13, I told him that either you and Sidharth will become best friends or things will worsen between you two. Aur ab dosti hona to kahin se bhi nahin dikh raha."

Now, it's a known fact that Paras has inked Akanksha's name on his wrist. He opened up about it on the show while talking to Arhaan Khan. Chhabra stated, "Kyun maine tattoo banwaya, yeh reason nahi pata tujhe? I was mindf**ked toh I had to, ki chal tu shaant ho jaa. Usko agar main khush karta hoon aur usko tattoo se khushi milti hai, toh theek hai."

When Arhaan told that it was stupid of Paras to get inked under a pressure, he replied, "Kitna bada tattoo hai? Yeh tattoo maine iss tareeke se banwaya hai ki kal ko agar mujhe kuch aur banwana ho toh."

Will Paras and Akanksha continue their relationship post his stint on Bigg Boss 13?