'Bigg Boss 13': Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri to finally end relationship with him?

Any partner's heart would have been broken after we saw how Paras Chhabra spoke about his girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It so happened that Salman Khan confronted Paras on his behaviour towards Mahira Sharma which is 'more than friendship' despite being in a relationship with Akanksha. However Chhabra went on to claim that he wanted to break up with Akanksha before he entered BB 13 house, but she did not let that happen.

Now as per reports in TimesofIndia.com, Akanksha is pretty upset by the way Paras spoke about her on the show and wants to end the relationship. One of Puri's close friends told the portal that the actor is hurt and doesn't want a partner like Paras in her life. She feels that her efforts and making the relationship have failed as he did not respect it.

Earlier during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Akanksha had revealed about tying the knot with Paras. She had said, "Maybe (marriage in 2020). Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house)."

While she had also spoken about Paras' game plan stating, "There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see where it takes us. I’m prepared for everything. We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy. But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it. I think this is his time. I want him to focus on his work as he has waited for this for a long time. Right now, these things can wait."