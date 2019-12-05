Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra evicted from house, is it due to surgery or audience votes?

Paras Chhabra was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13. However, in recent weeks, he had been nominated for evictions time-and-again. The time has finally come when Paras is finally out of the show.

Paras had already told a few contestants that he would get out of the Bigg Boss 13 house soon so that his finger can be healed. Shehnaz Gill was even seen crying over the same. She even confessed to Asim Riaz that she had started getting feelings for Paras Chhabra on the show.

The time finally came when Bigg Boss announced that Paras had to indeed leave the show in order to heal his injury. Paras stated that the injury cannot be healed in the house and so, he would be back after a short break.

Shehnaz was most affected by the eviction. She shared a special bond with Paras. She confessed her love to Paras right at the beginning of the show. Shehnaz and Paras had a special relationship which got affected by Mahira Sharma's presence. Before leaving, once again, Shehnaz gave Paras a hug and confessed her love for him.

What remains to be seen is whether Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill will go Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan way? Arhaan recently went down on his knee for Rashami. Meanwhile, Paras was caught stating that he is no longer in love with his real-life girlfriend Akanksha Puri.