'Bigg Boss 13': Not Farah Khan, THIS filmmaker to host upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar on Salman Khan's absence

As per reports, Salman Khan has not shot for 'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar episode due to his birthday celebrations.

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for many years now. The actor makes an appearance on the weekends during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to school the housemates, play games with them as well as announce evictions. There was a time when Salman couldn't host certain episodes of the show and Farah Khan Kunder was roped in to take over. During last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman in anger has said that they have to find a new host after witnessing an ugly fight between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

Moreover, he even recommended Farah's name on air to the makers. Now, as Salman is celebrating his 54th birthday today, the superstar has taken a day off from hosting Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If you think Farah is going to be seen on Saturday and Sunday, you are wrong. As per reports in TimesofIndia.com, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 has asked Rohit Shetty to host the weekend episodes.

Well, this is going to be very interesting as Rohit will be seen as the first-time host of the controversial reality show.

Meanwhile, Salman is spending his birthday with his family to the fullest. It's double celebrations as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed a girl and they named him Ayat Sharma.

The superstar expressed his happiness by tweeting, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!"