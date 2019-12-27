'Bigg Boss 13': Not Farah Khan, THIS filmmaker to host upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar on Salman Khan's absence

Headlines

'He is a diamond and we shaped him but...': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh takes a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness to end their marriage after 27 years to pursue 'individual growth'

Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: Educational institutions in Kozhikode shut till September 24

Meet IAS Shweta Mishra, DU alumna, known for fitness, who cleared UPSC exam in 4th attempt, got AIR…

Sanjay Gupta says 'theatres will be empty again' after Jawan, Gadar 2; calls recent hits as 'chaar din ki chandini'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'He is a diamond and we shaped him but...': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh takes a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness to end their marriage after 27 years to pursue 'individual growth'

Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: Educational institutions in Kozhikode shut till September 24

10 core exercises for lower back pain relief

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

IIT graduates who became saints

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for team India | Virat Kohli 'water boy' full video | IND vs BAN live

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness to end their marriage after 27 years to pursue 'individual growth'

Sanjay Gupta says 'theatres will be empty again' after Jawan, Gadar 2; calls recent hits as 'chaar din ki chandini'

Atif Aslam celebrates 20 years in music industry with fans, headlines North America's musical tour

HomeTelevision

Television

'Bigg Boss 13': Not Farah Khan, THIS filmmaker to host upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar on Salman Khan's absence

As per reports, Salman Khan has not shot for 'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar episode due to his birthday celebrations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2019, 10:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for many years now. The actor makes an appearance on the weekends during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to school the housemates, play games with them as well as announce evictions. There was a time when Salman couldn't host certain episodes of the show and Farah Khan Kunder was roped in to take over. During last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman in anger has said that they have to find a new host after witnessing an ugly fight between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

Moreover, he even recommended Farah's name on air to the makers. Now, as Salman is celebrating his 54th birthday today, the superstar has taken a day off from hosting Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If you think Farah is going to be seen on Saturday and Sunday, you are wrong. As per reports in TimesofIndia.com, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 has asked Rohit Shetty to host the weekend episodes.

Well, this is going to be very interesting as Rohit will be seen as the first-time host of the controversial reality show.

Meanwhile, Salman is spending his birthday with his family to the fullest. It's double celebrations as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed a girl and they named him Ayat Sharma.

The superstar expressed his happiness by tweeting, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!"

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Apple AirPods mistaken for vitamin tablet, gulped down by woman

    Meet Tejasvi Rana, IIT alumnus-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC without coaching, AIR was...

    List of countries you can explore instead of buying iPhone 15

    Is Facebook Banned in India? (Facebook Ban in India)

    Massive king cobra devours live snake in viral video, internet is shocked

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

    Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

    Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

    Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

    Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE