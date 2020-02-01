'Bigg Boss 13 new promo': Himanshi Khurana faints during task; housemates fear she isn't breathing

Inside Bigg Boss 13 house, games have become tougher as the finale is nearing. Earlier this week, connections of the housemates in the form of family and friends entered the house to support them. They all were given a task together to print notes by contestants and connections collecting them and putting in their respective cases. The first round was won by Vikas Gupta and he eliminated Shahbaz Gill, Shehnaz Gill's brother from the game.

Now, we came across a new promo of the upcoming episode in which they all get set for the next round of the task. In the video, we see connections pinning each other down to collect the notes and all of a sudden we see Himanshi Khurana fainting after Vikas falls on her. It turns an ugly turn when people try to wake her up and she doesn't respond. One of them is also heard saying that Himanshi is not breathing. Towards the end, we see Asim carrying her in his arms with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shefali Jariwala following them.

Meanwhile, on Friday's episode, we saw Rashami discussing Asim with Himanshi. She accuses her of friend-zoning Asim despite her behaviour being more than friends with him. Moreover, Himanshi goes on to tell Rashami that one of his closed ones told her not to confess her feelings for him. To which Rashami says all the decisions need to be made by them and not anyone else.