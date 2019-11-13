'Bigg Boss 13': Mystery behind Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's ehsaan, fights REVEALED

Bigg Boss 13 became a talking point after Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla, who are allegedly ex-couples, were brought into the show. While things appeared normal between them in the initial days, both Rashami and Siddharth mentioned some ehsaan quite often on the show, and then went mum on the topic. This intrigued people to know what was really happening between the two.

Since the day, Rashami and Siddharth have picked on each other at every occasion possible. While Rashami keeps screaming at Siddharth Shukla every time he opens his mouth, Shukla too targets Rashami, probably because they find each other strong contenders on the show. In episode 44 of Bigg Boss 13 too, Shukla asked wild card entrant Vishal Aditya Singh to break Rashami's plate and prove which team he is in. While Vishal did that, Shukla pointing out Rashami's name also raised some questions. So where did the fights begin? And what was the compromise that they keep talking about?

A source told SpotBoye that the ehsaan which Shukla spoke to Rashami about, was his big compromise. For their show Dil Se Dil Tak, Siddharth Shukla had made this massive compromise. After the alleged breakup between Rashami and Siddharth, the spark between the on-screen couple went missing. Makers of the show complained about the same and gave them an ultimatum. The source revealed that Siddharth stepped out of the show, considering Rashami was in need of financial stability at that point in life. It was this ehsaan which Shukla revealed about.

Meanwhile, Rashami was heard telling her group on the show that she stayed on the show and took his tantrums because the producers wanted Siddharth Shukla and nobody could go against the producers. Rashami also stated that Siddharth talks only in abusive language on the sets. In the house, however, most of the people were heard getting abusive when angry. Salman has warned each and everyone over the same.

Rashami Desai's team, especially Paras Chhabra, has also often tagged Siddharth Shukla as aggressive. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was part of Team Shukla, had also been screaming at the top of her voice and saying so. She, however, has now changed her stand and is being extra sweet to Shukla, of course in a sarcastic manner. Devo calls Siddharth Shukla's smile beautiful and says he should always keep smiling and laughing.