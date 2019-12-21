'Bigg Boss 13': Mallika Sherawat turns up the heat inside house; dances closely with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will be witnessing uglier situations continued from Friday's stint. Yes, we are talking about the nasty fight that took place between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla where they were hurling abuses and arguing to another level. This led to a division between inmates. Going by the new promo, the fight continued even during Weekend Ka Vaar, where Rashami ended up throwing tea at Sidharth and he did the same. Salman schools the inmates for this terrible fight.

Amidst that, the inmates get a surprise visit from none other than Mallika Sherawat. In the promo, the Murder actor is seen making an entry with her hit song 'Bheege Honth Tere' which leaves inmates awestruck. She then asks Sidharth if she can sit near him and he asks. "On lap". To which Mallika replies, "Maybe". They then do ball dance. Asim Riaz, on the other hand, goes shirtless for Mallika and they also dance together.

The channel captioned the post stating, "Bollywood ki bombshell @mallikasherawat chalaane aa rahi hai apne hotness ka jaadu! Watch her on #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM. Anytime on @voot. @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan"

Check out the video below:

Mallika wore an emerald green midi dress with a halter neckline. She styled her hair in cascading curls and maintained her infectious smile.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika made her digital debut this year with Booo Sabki Phategi in which she played the role of Hassena, the walking ghost.