Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli initiates lost sparks between her and ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh, both propose

In Bigg Boss 13 episode 46, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's equation completely changed. After days of avoiding each other, Vishal and Madhurima confronted each other and sprawled abuses at one another. This ended in Vishal shedding tears.

Arti Singh asked Vishal and Madhurima to clear their matter. New entrant Vikas Gupta then asked Madhurima to initiate a hand of friendship. On hearing him, Madhu woke Vishal up at night and asked to talk to him, but he kept delaying it, fearing that if they talk, things could get ugly, which they did. Realizing her mistake and knowing she loves Vishal as much as he loves her, with a little push from Vikas and Rashami Desai, Madhurima confronted Vishal and apologized to him, calling him a nice person.

Sorting out their differences, Madhu apologizes for how their relationship ended and extended a hand of friendship. Vishal then gave her a forehead kiss. Later at night, in order to fulfill Mahira Sharma's wish, the two sat on the same table and proposed to each other too, but indirectly. Vishal said I love you, and Madhurima mentioned I love you too. She then laughed and directed it at Mahira.

In the promo shown right after the show, Madhu was seen waking up Vishal by playing with his hair. She then went ahead and gave him a kiss on the cheek. Vishal appeared to think it was one of her tricks, but Paras Chhabra was extremely happy with Tuli's actions. He commented she should kiss and give each other a hug.