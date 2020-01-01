Bigg Boss 13 latest promo proves Vikas Gupta was right in saying Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill are 'madly in love'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill (also known as SidNaaz) are one of the most popular alleged couples from Bigg Boss 13. The two have been making headlines quite recently for their fight and love-filled moments inside the house. Vikas Gupta, for one, is a constant fan of them, apart from the SidNaaz army.

In the last episode, Shehnaz had been trying to make it up to an angry Sidharth Shukla (he was angry at Rashami Desai). He, however, ended up making her more upset. Not the one to openly express his feelings, Sidharth has always stated Shehnaz he loves Shehnaz as a friend.

The latest promo from Bigg Boss 13 shows Arti turning mediator between Sidharth and Shehnaz, trying to understand and make them understand the equation between them. Sidharth was being diplomatic and getting beaten up by Shehnaz. She, however, confessed to loving Sidharth. Soon after, Shehnaz was seen sitting on Sidharth's lap, head facing his.

Watch the video here:

After switching sides between Sidharth and Paras time-and-again, Shehnaz Gill is currently in the same team as both the boys, but her loyalty lies with Sidharth. The two have their differences every now and then but eventually, solve it, giving SidNaaz fans a treat every single time.

Although Sidharth and Shehnaz have never openly accepted their alleged relationship, when in the house, Vikas Gupta was heard telling Shefali Jariwala 'he knows' that Sidharth and Shehnaz are 'madly in love'. If not words, their actions do hint towards Vikas' statement being right.