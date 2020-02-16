'Bigg Boss 13': Kishwer Merchantt unhappy with result, calls Sidharth Shukla 'totally undeserving candidate'

Bigg Boss 13 finally reached its desired destination after months and aired its winner last night. Sidharth Shukla came out on top and was declared the ultimate winner while the other extremely popular contestant Asim Riaz came in second. Shehnaaz Gill who has been termed the most entertaining contestant of the season became the second runner up followed by Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.

As soon as the winner was announced it was widely debated. While some were happy about Sidharth taking the price, many accused the show of being biased and siding with the actor thereby overlooking his mistakes. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actress Kishwer Merchantt seemed to be one who was visibly irked by the results and did not hold back in expressing her views on Twitter.

In a recent tweet, the actress called Sidharth an undeserving candidate and also called this particular season of the popular reality show, a predictable one citing Paras leaving with the money to be one of the reasons behind her claim.

Speaking of Sidharth, he was happy and elated by his win after the actor managed to grab headline throughout the season whether for his aggressive nature and behaviour towards fellow housemates or his equation with Shehnaaz.The audience and fans loved them so much that the trend #SidNaaz became viral on social media. Sidharth also stayed in the news for his bond with Asim which later turned foul and his relationship graph with fellow contestant and co-star of his previous show Dil Se Dil Tak Rashami.