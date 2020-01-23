'Bigg Boss 13': Jay Bhanushali objects to Sidharth Shukla's statements on Asim Riaz, gets hate comments

Sidharth Shukla's comments on Asim Riaz's father on Salman Khan's Television reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' in a very recent episode has not gone down too well with many. He got bashed for saying so not only by Asim's brother Umar Riaz, who was dragged in the fight without any reason, but also Sidharth's supporter Jay Bhanushali.

"Tere baap ki galti tera bada bhai aur uske baad tu...my god that's a very strong statement not the right thing to say it to your enemy too control #Sid I came in support of u but if going in wrong path won't hesitate to mention that too Asim is in #BiggBossSeason13 not his family," tweeted Jay, who had been a constant backbone for Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13 till now.

However, soon, he received hate comments from all Sidharth Shukla fans. Tweeting about the same again, Jay stated, "Haha looks like all the tweet machine are activated..CODE- Hate messages for Jay Bhanushali! grow up guys I have always been vocal about who I like in the show and it doesn't mean if I like someone I will not tweet if I find my favorite wrong."

Before Jay Bhanushali, Twitter even took a dig at his wife Mahhi Vijj for not supporting Rashami Desai. What angered them more was that Mahhi took Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's stand, clearing out that she is a #SidNaaz fan.