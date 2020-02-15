'Bigg Boss 13' is very surreal: Evicted contestant Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra walked out of Bigg Boss 13 finale, taking Rs. 10 lakhs with him. He now caught up with the media and narrated his experience to them. Paras said it was a very surreal experience to be inside the house.

While talking to the media after his eviction, Paras Chhabra said, "The feeling of being in Bigg Boss is very surreal." He was in the top 6. Paras, however, decided to walk out after taking Rs. 10 lakhs. His decision was considered as a good one by all including Salman Khan.

Paras will next be seen in Colors TV show, based on matrimony. He was saved for the finale by his friend Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth went against Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai, thus going even against Shehnaz Gill and Arti Singh, in order to save Paras. He had said that he needed to repay Paras, while the latter considered it friendship.

Paras Chhabra was mainly seen enjoying his time inside the house with Mahira Sharma. He made friends with Sidharth Shukla too. Paras was close to Shehnaz Gill in the beginning of the show, after which she flipped to Sidharth Shukla. Paras' relationship with his (ex?) girlfriend Akanksha Puri and mother often made headlines while he was in the house (apart from his moments with Mahira, of course).