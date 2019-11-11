Bigg Boss 13: How did Himanshi Khurana let Arhaan Khan turn night watch instead of her?

Bigg Boss 13 episode 42, which fell on Monday, was the nomination special day. While many contestants got nominated after doing the PCO task, an upset Bigg Boss asked contestants to pick the weakest contestants, in a way to name someone who is the most lethargic in the house.

The contestants named Khesari Lal Yadav, Himanshi Khurana and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The first two names were asked to stay awake till Bigg Boss' next announcement. After hearing the same, contestants were upset.

While Shefali was shocked, Asim Riaz volunteered to stay awake instead of Himanshi who is ill. Himanshi, however, took it upon herself and stated that if housemates find her weak, then she would stay awake for sure. She got emotional too.

When contestants pleaded to let Himanshi go and ask for someone else instead of her in the task, Bigg Boss calls Shefali to the confession room and the housemates then decide Arhaan Khan's name. He ended up taking the task and being the night watch in Himanshi's place.